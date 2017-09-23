CASA math tests delayed after morning outage

The CASA Testing Center servers were shut down Saturday morning, leaving students unable to take their exams at their scheduled times.

A power outage occurred at one of the University’s servers, leading to an 8 a.m. server failure, said mathematics assistant professor Cathy Poliak in an email to her students. She said CASA will be open Sunday for students who wish to take their exams, or they can come in later on Saturday to make up their morning exams that were missed.

“They postponed every test. I had mine at 9:30,” said mechanical engineering technology sophomore António Rivera, who had a calculus II exam. “Everybody who had a 9:30, 10 or 11, everything is kind of getting pushed back so they are going in terms of whenever the servers do open.”

The testing center at the Susanna Garrison Gymnasium, which had mostly math tests Saturday, was packed with students waiting to see if they could take their exams.

“I scheduled my time pretty early in the morning, due to basically parking and stuff for the game,” Rivera said. “By the looks of it, I don’t think I’ll be able to take my test today. I’ll have to email my professor.”

Workers at the Garrison testing center told students they can either wait for an open slot later when the servers are back up to take their exams, or email their professor that they were affected by the outage and take their exam another day. Biotechnology sophomore Jacqueline Calzada, planning to take a statistics exam, said students affected had no idea what their professor would do for make up.

“It’s aggravating, you know? You’re here, you’re early, trying to take your exam,” Calzada said. “This happened and I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Health and human performance sophomore Deanne Hernandez, who had a statistics exam at 11 a.m. Saturday, said she was frustrated, too.



“They should at least notify us of this like in the morning, tell people who have a test.”

