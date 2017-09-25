Gallery: Cougars drop close one at home

One of the most anticipated games of the 2017 season ended in disappointment for the Cougars when Texas Tech came into TDECU Stadium and handed the home team its first loss of the season.

Offensive inefficiency and carelessness with the football led to five Cougars’ turnovers, which put the team in too deep of a hole to climb out of. Houston, now 2-1 this season, will travel to Philadelphia to open conference play against the Temple Owls on Saturday.

Here are some of the best photos from Saturday afternoon:

Oliver brothers, Marcus (left) and Ed (right), share a moment prior to taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. Houston entered the matchup with a seven-game winning streak against Power Five Conference teams. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The ground attack of the Cougars was silenced by Texas Tech’s defense Saturday, holding Houston to just 110 yards on 3.5 yards per carry. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Sophomore playmaker D’Eriq King (4) made his 2017 debut a memorable one, reeling in an 18-yard TD in the second quarter. King missed the team’s first two games of the season with a knee injury. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Senior linebacker and defensive captain Matthew Adams has solidified himself as one of the top stoppers on the Cougars’ defense. Adams’ career-high 15 tackles against the Red Raiders earned him his eighth game with double-digit sacks in a Cougars’ uniform. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Turnovers and penalties plagued Houston all afternoon. After losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions, junior QB Kyle Allen was benched by head coach Major Applewhite. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar A late spark, courtesy of senior QB Kyle Postma, was too little too late for the Cougars. Postma led all Houston rushers with 52 yards on the ground, despite entering the game with just under eight minutes to play. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The 27-24 loss to Texas Tech snaps Houston’s nation-leading streak of 16 consecutive wins at home. Houston will look to begin a new streak when they return to TDECU Stadium on Oct. 8 against SMU. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

