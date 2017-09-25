Farmers market, mindfulness meditation highlight events this week

This week on campus, students can enjoy a taste of the cultures of Houston, shop for fresh, locally sourced food at UH’s first farmer’s market and learn to recognize and prevent suicidal behavior.

Wednesday

Cultural Taste of Houston

Lynn Eusan Park

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy Houston’s diverse sample-tasting as 17 different restaurants represent their native cultures. Experience live mariachi, steel band and pop-up shops.

Farmers Market

Student Center South, Circle Drive

Noon to 4 p.m.

Shop for fresh, locally sourced food items at UH’s first Farmers Market.

Recognize Emotional Distress

Student Service Center 1

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn to recognize when others may be in distress and valuable action-steps to respond with for those who may be struggling.

Thursday

Mindfulness Meditation

UH Wellness Classroom, Suite 1038, Campus Recreation & Wellness Center

Noon to 1 p.m.

Join this weekly meditation session and learn about all the dimensions of wellness. Free meditation instruction provided in a space for emotional and mental development. No registration required.

QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Student Service Center 1

Noon to 1 p.m.

Learn to recognize and respond to the signs of suicidal thinking and behaviors at a nationally recognized prevention program hosted by Counseling and Psychological Services. Training includes addressing the concern, persuading the person to contact help and finding referral options.

[email protected]