Farmers market, mindfulness meditation highlight events this week
This week on campus, students can enjoy a taste of the cultures of Houston, shop for fresh, locally sourced food at UH’s first farmer’s market and learn to recognize and prevent suicidal behavior.
Wednesday
Lynn Eusan Park
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy Houston’s diverse sample-tasting as 17 different restaurants represent their native cultures. Experience live mariachi, steel band and pop-up shops.
Student Center South, Circle Drive
Noon to 4 p.m.
Shop for fresh, locally sourced food items at UH’s first Farmers Market.
Student Service Center 1
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn to recognize when others may be in distress and valuable action-steps to respond with for those who may be struggling.
Thursday
UH Wellness Classroom, Suite 1038, Campus Recreation & Wellness Center
Noon to 1 p.m.
Join this weekly meditation session and learn about all the dimensions of wellness. Free meditation instruction provided in a space for emotional and mental development. No registration required.
QPR Suicide Prevention Training
Student Service Center 1
Noon to 1 p.m.
Learn to recognize and respond to the signs of suicidal thinking and behaviors at a nationally recognized prevention program hosted by Counseling and Psychological Services. Training includes addressing the concern, persuading the person to contact help and finding referral options.