Man on the Street: Students reflect on stress

“There is a lot of reading we have to do which is in addition to the class assignments,” said honors biomedical science freshman Tanya Kumar. “That adds up a lot of time which kind of delays the amount of sleep I get.” “I try to put everything to the side and just focus on reading a book,” said business sophomore Tunji Ogungbure about relieving stress. “I don’t think professors realize the amount of work we have to do in college,” said exploratory studies freshman Laura Brooke. “Everything is taking that extra step.” “Sometimes I’m reading full novels in a week,” said English junior Allison Williamson. “Right now I’m trying to find a job and it’s hard fitting in jobs and interviews with all this schoolwork.” “I’ve been to CAPS and I had a really good experience with them,” said psychology junior Micheal Garza. “They can do a better job in promoting that there is help here.”

With first exams and midterms approaching, students are preparing for long hours of studying and sleepless nights. When college becomes overwhelming, there are resources on campus that can help students cope through stressful parts of the semester.

Students around campus reflected on how they deal with daily stress and how CAPS provides help where needed. Counseling and Psychological Services provides resources to overwhelmed college students. It offers counseling, crisis intervention, outreach and consultation.



According to the CAPS website, they embrace that the mental health of students is a vital component of their academic, professional and personal success.

