Refugee symposium, sneaker expo highlight week’s events

There are some exciting events happening on campus this week, including the screening of an Academy Award-nominated film, the chance to view a sneaker showcase and the performance of a George Bernard Shaw play.

Tuesday

Refugee Symposium

Rockwell Pavilion, M.D. Anderson Library

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program is hosting “The Resilient Soul 2.0: Welcoming Our Refugee Neighbors,” a free symposium on refugee policies in the United States. The event will include stories from resettled refugees in Houston and a lecture by Anne Richard, the assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Movie Screening of “Hidden Figures”

Student Center Theater

1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

In honor of Margot Lee Shetterly, the New York Times best-selling author of “Hidden Figures,” coming to campus to discuss her book, there will be a screening of the Academy Award-nominated movie based off the book. The event for the lecture and discussion by Shetterly at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Theatre is now full.

Thursday

Coog Fiesta!

Student Center South, Astrodome Room

4 to 6 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic heritage month with free tacos and gorditas, games, music and more, while also learning about new cultures. The Urban Experience Program and Center for Diversity and Inclusion will use this experience to showcase all the contributions of the Hispanic culture in the United States. Register here.

Sneaker Expo

Student Center South, Houston Room

4 to 6 p.m.

Students and organizations have the chance to showcase their favorite sets of sneakers of all kinds, and there will be prizes given away to the top five tables at the event. Details on how organizations or students can showcase their favorite kicks are on the Student Program Board’s Facebook page.

Friday

Man and Superman

Wortham Theatre

8 p.m.

George Bernard Shaw’s classic drama covers the themes of politics, women’s role in society, American millionaires and more. Students can purchase $10 tickets here. The opening show on Thursday night is sold out, but performances from Friday through Oct. 13 have availability.

