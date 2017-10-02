Tulsa game time set, network announced

Houston’s game against Tulsa is set for kickoff at 3 p.m Oct. 14, according to team spokesman David Bassity in a news release.

The Cougars are coming off of a 20-13 victory over the Temple Owls, the defending American Athletic Conference champions. Although the Owls made it interesting in the second half, the Cougars still came away with the victory. Now, before they face Tulsa, they have to battle the SMU Mustangs, who are 4-1 this season.

Tulsa is recovering from a crushing defeat against Navy, who remains perfect on the season with another huge rushing game that saw them produce over 400 yards on the ground. The stunning 31-21 victory leaves Tulsa with a 1-4 record and a tough remaining schedule.

Tulsa will face Tulane, who are 2-2 and are themselves trying to find their own identity after two loses this season. Tulsa is reeling, allowing more than 40 points per game this season while only coming up with 150 yards through the air on a weekly basis.

Their only hope is senior running back D’angelo Brewer, who has 643 yards and 136 rushing attempts this.

The game will air on ESPNews as well as radio 950 (KPRC-AM), according to the news release.

[email protected]