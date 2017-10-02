SC Satellite Food Court reopens

The Student Center Satellite reopened Monday after several weeks of repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“As of (Monday morning), Starbucks, Smoothie King and the C-store were still not open,” Executive Director of Auxiliary Services Neil Hart said.

The food court itself, which includes Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Tandoori Nite and Drexler’s BBQ, is open and operational.

The billiards and game room remain closed, and the student lounge is expected to reopen next semester.

Students filled the Satellite on its first day back. Sarah Garrison, a physics graduate student, said she had to eat at food trucks and at Subway while the Satellite was closed.

“I’m glad that it’s open because it alleviates a lot of the pressure from the other dining facilities on campus and gives students more options,” Garrison said.

Garrison said that during the time the Satellite was closed, the other dining facilities on campus had long waits. Garrison and sport administration senior Nathan Jackson said the Satellite location is a convenient spot to eat lunch.

“I’m a big fan of the Satellite. I like everything that’s here,” Jackson said. “More of a commute, I guess, when it wasn’t open. (I was) walking to the Student Center all of the time.”

Management information systems senior Tuyet Nguyen said that although she really didn’t want to, she ate at McDonald’s at the Student Center South while the Satellite was closed.

“I feel that it’s great to be able to get my Indian foods,” Nguyen said. “I really like how they have a lot of flavors and also that it’s spicy.”

Students can look at the Satellite hours of operation on UH dining’s website.

