Team captain earns recognition with AAC Honor Roll

Senior safety Garrett Davis has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll this week after posting five tackles and a pair of interceptions in the Cougars’ 20-13 win against the Temple Owls.

The honor that recognizes some of the best performances of the week has been given to five players, including Davis.

Davis helped fend off the Owls after a second half resurgence that saw the defending AAC champions come within a touchdown of the Cougars. Despite the close game, the defense held redshirt sophomore Logan Marchi to 182 yards.

The 6-foot Red Oaks High School alum has been a mainstay in the defense this year after posting 25 tackles and three interceptions through the first four games. His success on defense is nothing new — Davis is coming off of his best year after posting 65 total tackles in 2016 to go along with three sacks.

The newly named team captain is living up to his responsibilities as one of the team leaders by always being one of the most vocal players during games and is one of the team’s leading tacklers.

The safety is joined by Central Florida’s junior cornerback Mike Hughes, SMU’s junior wide receiver Trey Quinn and two players from South Florida: senior linebacker Auggie Sanchez and senior wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the weekly honors.

Davis and the rest of the defense are set to face the SMU Mustangs at 6 p.m. Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

[email protected]