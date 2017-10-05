Softball pitchers, offense remain perfect in fall ball play

The softball team improved its record in fall competition to 3-0 on Wednesday, winning both games in a doubleheader against San Jacinto.

Behind strong pitching and hot bats, the Cougars dominated their opponents. Junior pitcher Savannah Heebner earned the start in game one. In six innings pitched, she recorded two strikeouts and gave up no runs.

In support of Heebner, the Cougars scored eight runs in the first game. They chipped away at San Jacinto early in the game, scoring at least one run in the second, third and fourth innings before putting the game away in the fifth.

Junior infielder Rachel Hill, freshman infielder Charese Wyatt, freshman outfielder Meagan McCarver and redshirt junior infielder Sarah Barker each scored an RBI in the fifth inning. Their bats put the Cougars up 8-0 with only two innings remaining.

Sophomore pitcher Trystan Melancon relieved Heebner in the seventh and struck out the side to end the game, ending with a complete-game shutout. But her night was not done — Melancon remained on the mound to start game two.

Senior infielder Mariah Garcia continued the scoring for the Cougars, recording a two-RBI double in the second inning. The very next inning, the Cougars scored four runs to put themselves up 6-0 in the third.

In the fourth inning, an RBI single by Barker and a sacrifice fly by freshman utility player Tierrah Williams made the score 8-0. Junior pitcher Presley Bell relieved Melancon in the fifth inning and maintained her momentum.

Junior outfielder Maya Thomas’ RBI single in the sixth inning and a run by senior outfielder De’Zha Scott on a failed pick-off attempt wrapped up the scoring for the Cougars.

Winning the game 10-0, the Cougars recorded their second complete game shutout in as many games against San Jacinto.

This brings the Cougars’ fall season record to 3-0 with three complete-game shutouts. In that span, the Cougars have scored 22 runs to zero, not including the seven runs they scored in a no contest against Blinn.

The purpose of fall ball, as with any sport’s preseason, is to get the team reps for when it matters later in the season. Softball has accomplished that so far.

