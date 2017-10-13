Bouter, swim team victorious on the road

The swimming and diving team improved to 2-0 after their win at Incarnate Word on Thursday.

The Cougars had another dominant day, as was the case at North Texas. In 16 events, the Cougars came out with 11 wins, compiling 38 top-three finishes along the way. The performances by freshmen and upperclassmen alike saw the team to a 72-point win, 182-110.

Redshirt senior diver Micaela Bouter continued her strong performances, picking up a win in the 3-meter dive and finishing as runner-up in the 1-meter dive. Bouter’s 3-meter dive had a score of 328.25, over 30 points more than the runner-up, sophomore Lauren Burrell.

Sophomore Zarena Brown was the lone Cougar who came out with two wins Thursday. In the 200-yard freestyle race, she led the podium sweep, winning the race in one minute, 53.83 seconds — two seconds faster than freshman Samantha Medlin and almost four seconds faster than senior Ksenia Yuskova.

Brown’s second victory came in the 500-yard freestyle. She again won the event in strong fashion, finishing in four minutes, 57.82 seconds. Freshman Reese Lamph came in second, and Medlin finished third for another podium sweep.

Overall, the Cougars had six podium sweeps. Lamph was at the head of one herself. On a day when several freshmen made an impact, Lamph came out victorious in the 1,000-yard freestyle race. Alongside juniors Conor Glenn and Hannah Herbst, Lamph won in dominating fashion, finishing the race in 10 minutes, 17.38 seconds. Her time was 11 seconds faster than Glenn and 15 seconds faster than Herbst.

The other freshman to earn a win was Rebecca Brandt in the 200-yard butterfly. In one of the closest races of the day, Brandt won the event in two minutes, 5.50 seconds. Senior Sharo Rodriguez was less than a quarter of a second behind Brandt, finishing in two minutes, 5.71 seconds.

The San Antonio meet ended up being exactly what head coach Ryan Wochomurka needed to see from his athletes. The veterans performed at the level they are expected to compete, and the freshmen showed that they have the talent to help the team win another title.

Next week the Cougars will host a pair of meets at the CRWC Natatorium — first Thursday against SMU, then Saturday against North Texas. The meets will start at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

