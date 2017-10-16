Gallery: Cougars take silver against Golden Hurricane

A gut-wrenching defeat at the hands of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane left the Cougars and their fans wondering what went wrong. The 45-17 blowout marks the Cougars’ second loss of the season and first within the American Athletic Conference.

Now that you have had time to let the sting of defeat wear away, take a look at some of our best shots from the heart-breaking loss.