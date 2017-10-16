Gallery: Cougars take silver against Golden Hurricane
A gut-wrenching defeat at the hands of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane left the Cougars and their fans wondering what went wrong. The 45-17 blowout marks the Cougars’ second loss of the season and first within the American Athletic Conference.
Now that you have had time to let the sting of defeat wear away, take a look at some of our best shots from the heart-breaking loss.
Houston struck first with just 49 seconds left in the first quarter when junior kicker Caden Novikoff split a 26-yard field goal through the uprights. The junior specialist is now a perfect 4-for-4 on kicks between 20-29 yards in 2017. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar
Junior Houston running back Duke Catalon dazzled fans against SMU a week earlier en route to career-high marks in both rushing yards and touchdowns. On Saturday, Catalon followed the performance with just 72 yards, however still accounting for nearly half of the offense’s ground game against the Golden Hurricane. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar
Sophomore defensive tackle Ed Oliver struggles to get up while defending a crucial redzone drive Saturday. Contrary to local folklore and previously held beliefs, the slow-to-his-feet sophomore proves to be human. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar
A third quarter coffin-corner kick from sophomore punter Dane Roy pinned Tulsa on the 1-yard line deep in its own territory. However, Tulsa’s ensuing drive still resulted in a touchdown. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar
The normally elusive junior quarterback Kyle Postma was sacked a total of three times by the Tulsa defense, setting the Cougars back 32 yards in all. Cougar QBs have been sacked just seven times all season. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar
