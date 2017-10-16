Khator’s Fall Address highlights week’s events

This week’s events include UH President and Chancellor Renu Khator’s fall address, events for Major and Career Exploration Week hosted by University Career Services and an opera by the College of the Arts and Moores School of Music.

All Week

Meet with an Adviser

Student Service Center 1, Room 156

Major and Career Exploration Week begins Monday. Students looking to either change their majors take courses in other colleges will be able to meet with advisers from all colleges throughout the week.

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences: Monday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Engineering: Monday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Architecture: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hotel and Restaurant Management: Tuesday, 1 p.m.to 2 p.m.

Natural Science and Mathematics: Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Nonprofit Leadership: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Business: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Technology: Thursday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Education: Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Communication: Friday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday

Focus 2 Career Test

Student Service Center 1, Room 156

Noon to 1 p.m.

University Career Services is offering a look for all students into its Focus 2 career exploration tool. UCS will walk students through Focus 2 and explore features that help students pick a major and a career. The event is free for all students, but RSVP is necessary through Cougar Pathways.

Tuesday

Marketing Your Minor

Student Service Center 1, Room 156

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As part of Major and Career Exploration Week, University Career Services is hosting a workshop to help students market their minor successfully when applying for jobs. Students working toward a minor but unsure of how to use it are encouraged to attend. Students must register beforehand via Cougar Pathways.

Wednesday

2017 President’s Fall Address

Moore’s Opera House

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

President Renu Khator will deliver her annual Fall Address on Wednesday. The event will also mark the 10-year anniversary of Khator’s tenure as UH president. The address will cover what the University has done, where the University is headed and will look back at the past 10 years. The address is free to all, but arrive early to ensure a seat.

Friday

The Love for Three Oranges

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts and the Moores School of Music are putting on the opera “The Love for Three Oranges.” The opera is returning to UH after a 14-year hiatus. Described as “part fairy tale, part vaudeville, and part circus,” the opera is $12 for students and $20 for adults and can be purchased here.

