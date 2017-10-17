Softball team finishes dominating fall season

The softball team is officially done with its fall ball season. An impressive 3-1 record in the Spring Klein College Classic brought their final record to 6-1.

The Cougars started off the Spring Klein College Classic with a matchup against the Galveston College Whitecaps, which the Cougars won 10-0. That win marked the second time the team tallied double-digit runs during fall ball.

The next game against Texas State ended up being the only loss for the Cougars, with Texas State prevailed 4-2. The four runs the Bobcats scored were the most that the Cougars allowed in the short season.

Luckily for the Cougars, the pitching stepped up its game in the following match against Trinity Valley Community College. The Cougars were able to muster up only two runs once again, but they allowed only one to the Cardinals, grinding out a 2-1 win.

They finished up the tournament with a great performance against Tyler Junior College, winning 7-0 to gain their sixth and final win of fall ball.

Houston’s final tallies from fall ball were 50 runs scored and only five runs allowed. The team hopes its fall performance is the precursor for more wins in the spring.

Until then, head coach Kristin Vesely and some members of the team will be holding softball camps throughout the winter to help athletes improve their game. The Cougars will look to train hard in preparation for their season opener on Feb. 10.

Last season, the team finished the season with a record of 30-25, going 12-6 against conference opponents. Their season ended with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to No. 24 Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference championship game. If the numbers Houston put up continue into the regular season, they could end up becoming the conference champions of 2018.

