BREAKING: Student assaulted near stadium before Memphis game

A female UH student was sexually assaulted outside TDECU Stadium around 6 p.m. Thursday night, according to a security alert emailed to students.

The student was approached from behind by the suspect, who “touched her in a sexual manner beneath her dress” at an outdoor social gathering, according to the University of Houston Police Department. The department was notified at roughly 7:45 p.m., and its investigation is ongoing.

The assault took place just one hour before the football team kicked off against the University of Memphis at 7 p.m. Several UH organizations, including fraternities, typically set up hours-long tailgates outside the stadium before each home game.

The suspect is described as a white, Hispanic male of medium complexion with short brown hair and a clean-shaven face wearing a black UH polo and dark jeans. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

