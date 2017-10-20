Slim Thug, Mike Jones to headline Homecoming concert

In a Facebook post Friday, the Student Programming Board announced Slim Thug and Mike Jones will headline the annual Homecoming concert on Nov. 2.

Houston-based rappers Slim Thug and Mike Jones have gained popularity after beginning their careers in the local rap scene. Slim Thug featured on Mike Jones’ 2004 hit song “Still Tippin,'” gaining Slim Thug mainstream popularity.

In 2011, Houston label Swishahouse released “U of H Fight Song” with Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Bun B on the album “The Final Chapter 2K11.”

“We wanted to highlight how great our university is while also highlighting the city that we’re in,” said Homecoming Vice Chair Mayra Castillo. “Our theme is about Houston and bringing Houston to our university, and we wanted to bring that Houston aspect to campus.”

Some of the events for the rest of the week, which begins on Oct. 30, include a block party, a raffle for a ride in a hot air balloon and an exploration of well-known Houston murals in Lynn Eusan Park.

Homecoming week will conclude as the Cougar football team takes on East Carolina University at TDECU Stadium on Nov. 4.

The concert will take place in Lynn Eusan Park and is free to all UH students with a valid Cougar Card. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m.

