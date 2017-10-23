BREAKING: Student robbed of vehicle in campus parking lot

A UH student was robbed of his vehicle at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in Lot 4A, according to a security alert.

The student was approached by the suspect, who “displayed a handgun and demanded his vehicle keys and cell phone.” The suspect then took off eastbound on Wheeler Street toward Texas Spur 5 in the student’s vehicle. According to the alert, the student was not physically harmed.

Lot 4A is located across Wheeler Street from the Houston Metro Rail station.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old black male of medium complexion wearing a black hoodie and dark pants. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 150 pounds and of slim to medium build.

The student’s vehicle is a 2013 Black Kia Soul. The Texas license plate number is GFH9353.

The investigation is ongoing.

