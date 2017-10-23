Coming Out Monologues, Blaffer openings highlight week’s events

This week’s events include a lecture on gravitational waves, the third annual presentation of the “Coming Out Monologues” by the LGBTQ Resource Center and two opening receptions for exhibitions at the Blaffer Art Museum.

Monday

Opening a New Window to the Cosmos

Science and Engineering Classroom Building, Room 100 Lecture Hall

6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Department of Physics is hosting a lecture on gravitational-wave astronomy as part of UH’s Center for Public History Lecture Series. David Reitze, director of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory at the California Institute of Technology, will discuss how to detect gravitational waves and how understanding the universe will change due to gravitational astronomy.

The event is free and open to students.

Tuesday

UH Dining Town Hall

Student Center North, Impact Room at 1 p.m. and Space City Room at 5:30 p.m.

1-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.

UH Dining is hosting a town hall for students and the rest of the UH community to ask questions. Attendees will also learn about new campus dining programs and the initiatives UH Dining is pushing this semester and beyond. The event is free.

Wednesday

Coming Out Monologues

Student Center South Theater

6-8:30 p.m.

This year marks the third annual production of the “Coming Out Monologues” at UH. The LGBTQ Resource Center will partner with GLOBAL – an LGBTQ student organization – as students share their own coming-out stories and their experiences as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer students. The event is one way to “empower people to embrace their identities,” according to the resource center’s website.

The event is free for all attendees.

Thursday

The Spirit of Houston on Stage

Moores Opera House

7:30-9 p.m.

The Spirit of Houston band will perform on the Moores Opera House stage in a concert benefiting the marching band. As the largest spirit organization on campus, the Spirit of Houston is recognized throughout the state. The event is $10 for all attendees. Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday

Blaffer Opening Receptions: Gabriel Martinez and Sergio Prego

Blaffer Art Museum

6-9 p.m.

The Blaffer Art Museum will host opening receptions for two upcoming exhibitions at the museum. Gabriel Martinez, a Houston-based Chicano artist, is opening his exhibit “Everything Turns Away Quite Leisurely,” which focuses on public space and collective memory. Sergio Prego, a New York-based artist, is opening his first U.S. museum exhibition, “Rose-colored Drift/To the students.”

The event is free to the public. Both exhibits will run through Jan. 27, 2018.

