Gallery: Students gather in support of undocumented students

Uyiosa Elegon, UH Youth Empowerment Alliance’s communications lead, speaks to the students in attendance. | Abby Lang/The Cougar Progressive student organizations came together and organized the rally to bring attention to undocumented students in the University of Houston community and the changes to DACA. | Abby Lang/The Cougar The students congregated around the Cougar statues in front of the Ezekiel W. Cullen building. | Abby Lang/The Cougar Maria Gonzalez-Trevino, president of the UH Youth Empowerment Alliance, stands alongside other student leaders as they call for protection of UH’s undocumented students. | Abby Lang/The Cougar Students gathered together to shout in unison in hopes that their message of inclusion will be heard. | Abby Lang/The Cougar

Students gathered in front of the Cullen Family Plaza Fountain on Monday in support of undocumented students on campus. On Sept. 5, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that President Donald Trump’s administration would be ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Members of the UH Youth Empowerment Alliance, UH Students for Justice in Palestine, UH Student Feminist Orgaization and UH Planned Parenthood Generation Action spoke in support of DACA and undocumented students on campus.

