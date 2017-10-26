SGA adds cabinet member, reviews two bills

The Student Government Administration appointed a director of public relations and introduced two bills focused on international students Wednesday.

John Merritt Franzmann was appointed director of public relations, saying that SGA’s public relations needs a “total revamp.”

“I think we have done an OK job marketing to our students,” he said. “But I think we can do much, much better. My main (goal) with that would be doing videos.”

An Undergraduate at Large Senate seat was filled by senior Valentine Perez, who has been involved with SGA for three years. He was confirmed unanimously.

Other appointed members included Christopher Wong to the University Hearing Board and Graduate Admissions Review Committee, Reed Fryar to the Transportation and Parking Advisory Committee, Haya Jaffri to the Women and Gender Resource Center and Counseling and Psychological Services Advisory Committee, Isiah Robinson to the Substance Abuse and Education Prevention Committee and Christopher Cladwell to the Activities Funding Board.

The International Students in Financial Crisis Support Bill was read on the floor. Its authors are senior Edrick Rougeau, Undergraduate at Large Sen. Dena Moghtader, College of Education Sen. Zeel Vora and College of Business Sen. Samir Nassar. The primary aim of the bill is to support international students whose native countries are in a crisis financially. The bill will be returned to the Student Life Committee for further review.

The International Mother Language Day Annual Cultural Event Bill was also read on the floor by its author, Undergraduate at Large Sen. Kim-Briana Lorine. Its purpose is to introduce a day on campus when students can celebrate their native language. The bill will also be returned to the Student Life Committee for further review.

