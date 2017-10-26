BREAKING: Student robbed at ERP Thursday morning

A UH student was robbed of his headphones and documents at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a security alert sent to students Thursday afternoon.

The student was skateboarding in the southern area of the Energy Research Park, when he was knocked to the ground by a vehicle. Two suspects exited the car and attempted to take the student’s backpack, but were unsuccessful. The two suspects then took his headphones and documents, and fled in the vehicle. The student sustained minor physical injuries.

The first suspect is described thin, short young black male wearing dark clothing. He spoke using slang and is possibly a teenager. The second suspect is described thin, short possibly teenage male of unknown race wearing dark clothing. He is also possibly a teenager.

The vehicle used is a older model Chevy Impala, dark in color and with black tinted windows.

UHPD is actively investigating.

