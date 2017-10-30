Homecoming activities highlight this week’s events

Homecoming is this week, which means campus will be alive with activity. This year’s theme is “There’s no place like Houston,” so each of this week’s events will feature some aspect of Houston.

Monday

Kick-Off Pep Rally/Block Party

Student Center Plaza

7 to 10 p.m.

Join the Homecoming Board, along with other UH organizations, as they kick of homecoming week. The event will feature Houston-themed activities, and attendees will receive a free T-shirt. Along with the different activities and music, the 2017 Homecoming Board will be announced. A special guest, Houston Mayor and UH alumnus Sylvester Turner, will be speaking.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Tuesday

Can-struction

Student Center Plaza

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Metropolitan Volunteer Program and the Homecoming Board will team up for Can-struction, in which Spirit Cup teams compete to see who can make the best sculptures out of canned goods. The event is open to all, and students who bring a gently used T-shirt will receive a Cougar Red Friday shirt. There will be other activities during the event for those not competing.

Wednesday

Bed Races

TDECU Stadium

7 to 10 p.m.

The Homecoming Board will host the first UH Bed Races in TDECU Stadium. See Spirit Cup teams race decorated, rolling beds for the fastest time during UH’s newest homecoming tradition. Students will also participate after the Spirit Cup teams.

The event is open and free to all students.

Thursday

Homecoming Concert

Lynn Eusan Park

Gates open at 7 p.m.

The Student Programming Board and the Homecoming Board will host a concert, which features Houston-based rappers Slim Thug and Mike Jones. There will be “swag” available to all attendees. The concert is free to all students with a valid Cougar Card. The gates are scheduled to open at 7 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Friday

Trip to Houston

Lynn Eusan Park

7 to 10 p.m.

Experience Houston without leaving campus, as Lynn Eusan Park is decorated as famous districts from Houston. Districts like Midtown, the Museum District and the Theater District will all be represented. Students who attend will receive the official Homecoming shirt. There will also be Houston-themed activities. The event is free and open to all.

