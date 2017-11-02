Man on the street: Students celebrate World Series victory

“It feels amazing to be honest,” said biology freshman Sebastian Castillo. “We haven’t been having good luck with Houston sports, so it feels good to see the Astros win a championship. I watched it with the whole family, and it was amazing to experience it. We all turned up. This kind of win gives me motivation for the semester. If they can do it, then so can I.” “The city really needed this,” said political science senior William Chavis. “To be in a series that was just up and down and could have gone either way was nerve-racking but incredible. It was the best World Series that I have ever seen, and I am so happy to have been a part of it.” “It has been a long time coming for this team,” said computer information systems junior Lauren Rice. “We needed this win, and we got it. The whole journey was important. Whether we got the win or not, it is still pretty awesome to witness what the Astros did this season. It was a nice little cherry on the top to see that trophy coming home.” “I moved here from Philadelphia, so this is the second World Series I have experienced since I have been to the U.S.,” said human resources senior Oh Peou. “After the Super Bowl and the hurricane, I feel like the city needed this because of all the pain it brought to the city. We can all celebrate this together.”

Downtown Houston was rockin’ after the Astros’ 5-1 game seven World Series win over the Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

On the back of MVP right fielder George Springer, the Astros took an early lead in the final game of the fall classic and never looked back in their four-run victory. Now, after 55 years, the Astros are finally world champions for the first time in franchise history.

Students valiantly fought hangovers and sleep deprivation to show their pride on campus the day after the big win. The sports section talked to a few fans who made it to UH about the series.

