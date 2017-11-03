Astros fans attend World Series celebration parade in mass

UH students wait to board a light rail headed downtown. University Oaks and other METRO light rail stops on the purple line were densely occupied. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Purple line trains headed downtown would hit their capacity after stopping at the TSU/UH Athletics District. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar A couple die-hard fans climb on top of a bus stop shelter to get a better view and interact with the crowd. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Parade attendees at the corner of Walker and Milam board a dump truck after it worked its way through the crowd and stopped 50 feet before the intersection barricades. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Astros fans squeeze through openings in a parking garage wall to get a better view of the parade. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Crowds eventually grew to the length of a whole city block as fans waited for the Astros parade to begin. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Jake Marisnick, Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis roll through downtown. Reddick, a longtime fan of wrestling, brandishes a WWE belt customized with Houston Astros logos celebrating their world series victory. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

Astros fans flocked downtown Friday afternoon to witness Houston’s first ever World Series champions parade.

UH students braved packed METRO rails to get to the parade where fans celebrated the Astros’ 5-1 win over the LA Dodgers Wednesday during game 7 of the World Series, which secured the team’s first ever championship title.

The parade began at 2 p.m. and honored the team as they returned home. Appearances by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston rapper Travis Scott also marked the occasion.

