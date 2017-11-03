Houston to host National Championship game in 2024

After hosting the Super Bowl and then winning the World Series this year, Houston is in for yet another big sporting event in the near future.

After two of the biggest sporting events in the world came to Houston, the city and its people have shown that they are more than prepared to handle the type of event that draws thousands to experience the once in a lifetime moment, said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett in a news release.

Now, Houston will host the biggest college sporting event in the country. The NCAA playoffs will come into town for its final National Championship game in 2024, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

“Having hosted a Super Bowl and a World Series this year alone, and NCAA basketball playoffs and championships in recent years, Houston and Harris County are now uniquely prepared to play host to one of the nation’s most exciting and closely watched sports events — the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship,” Emmett said.

The College football playoffs is a new system that took over the NCAA in 2014 to allow four teams to compete for the National Championship trophy at the end of the season, according to their website.

Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff (CFP), announced on Nov. 1 that the Management Committee has selected four more communities to host the national championship games.

“When we created the playoff, we said we wanted to move the national championship game around,” Hancock said. “We have done that. We call it ‘ten in ten’—ten different communities will have hosted the national championship game in the first ten years of the playoff. The CFP National Championship is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and we’re proud to bring the game to fans in different regions of the country.”

Deshaun Watson led the Clemson Tigers to a 35-31 last second victory over Nick Saban and Alabama in last year’s National Championship game.

