Gallery: Homecoming concert brings Mike Jones, Slim Thug

T-Shawn opened the show at Lynn Eusan Park. The UH alumnus rapped and told anecdotes about how his rap career kicked off at Cougar Place. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Mike Jones holds up three fingers while performing his 2014 song “3 Grams.” | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Guitarist Whiskey Jonez backed up Mike Jones on a number of songs. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Yung Deuce, Yung Me and Mike Jones perform at the Homecoming concert. Deuce and Me are both signed under Jones’ Ice Age Entertainment label. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Slim Thug and Mike Jones perform “Still Tippin.'” The song — released in 2005 — established Slim Thug and Jones as southern hip-hop superstars. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Slim Thug took over where Mike Jones left off with tracks like “Thug” and “I Run.” | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

On Thursday night, the University’s annual Homecoming concert was opened by T-Shawn and headlined by Houston hip-hop legends Mike Jones and Slim Thug.

Songs that put Houston on the map as a hub for a unique style of hip-hop, such as “Still Tippin,'” were performed alongside some of Slim Thug’s newer content such as “Peekaboss” from his album “Havin Thangs 2K17,” released earlier this year.

