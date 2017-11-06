Swimming and diving remain perfect in Colorado

The swimming and diving team traveled to Colorado on Saturday, putting their undefeated record on the line as they competed at a high altitude.

But against Colorado State and Northern Colorado University, the Cougars remained undefeated by winning both meets. In their first meets outside of Texas, the Cougars earned 22 top-place finishes between the two meets.

As was the case with all the previous competitions, both meets opened with wins in the relays for the Cougars. Against Colorado State, the team of sophomores Laura Laderoute, Peyton Kondis and Zarena Brown and freshman Rebecca Cox won the 100-yard medley relay, and against Northern Colorado, they again proved victorious in the 400-yard medley relay.

Both relay races set the tone for how the respective meets would go. Against the Colorado State Rams, the Cougars won 10 events and against the Northern Colorado Bears, they won 12.

Brown continued her strong performance after being named National Swimmer of the Week. In addition to the relays, she won both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle against Colorado State.

Freshman Samantha Medlin and senior Sharo Rodriguez both won two events against Northern Colorado. Medlin won both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle races, finishing in one minute, 53.66 seconds and five minutes, 9.9 seconds, respectively.

Rodriguez won both the 100-yard and 200-yard butterfly races, coming out first in 58.59 seconds and two minutes, 9.69 seconds, respectively.

Junior Eleanna Koutsouveli and freshman Mykenzie Leehy were the other swimmers who had two wins between the two meets.

Koutsouveli won the 200-yard backstroke against Colorado State and the 100-yard backstroke against Northern Colorado.

Leehy competed solely in the 100-yard freestyle but won both times. Her time against Colorado State, 52.9 seconds, is the second fastest of the season.

Finally, redshirt senior Micaela Bouter was once again dual champion in 1-meter and 3-meter diving. Bouter won three events between the two meets, winning the 3-meter dive twice while sophomore Lauren Burrell won the 1-meter against Northern Colorado.

Bouter, Burrell and the other divers will travel this weekend to the Minnesota Diving Invitational. The following week the team will host the Phill Hansel Invitational, a three-day competition from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18.

