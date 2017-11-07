Gallery: Cougars pounce on Pirates in Homecoming victory

Fans who attended the Homecoming game got a treat as the Cougars went up big in the first half and scored 35 points. Then they came out of halftime and scored another 17. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Sophomore quarterback D’Eriq King scrambles into the end zone for a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Along with the rushing TD, King threw for 330 yards and three TDs. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Sophomore running back Mulbah Car rushed for 29 yards and punched in one touchdown on the ground in relief of starter Duke Catalon. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Senior Linell Bonner caught 10 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. He and wide receiver Steven Dunbar combined for 318 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Senior safety Terrell Williams fights for balance after intercepting a pass. Although the Cougars allowed East Carolina to pass for 470 yards and three touchdowns, they still won the game by a large margin. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Junior running back Duke Catalon rushed for 77 yards against the Pirates and worked well to complement quarterback D’Eriq King’s passing. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

The Cougars had good performances from the offense and defense on Saturday in their 52-17 victory over the East Carolina at TDECU Stadium.

Despite cycling through three quarterbacks in nine games, the Cougars still find themselves with a winning record and are now bowl-eligible for the first year under new head coach Major Applewhite.

The Pirates were expected to lose, but the Cougars came in and showed that they could still make a splash in the American Athletic Conference despite their three losses. Here are some of our best pictures from the game.

[email protected]