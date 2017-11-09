Dominant diving squad heads to Minnesota

After returning from their Colorado road trip, the UH divers are once again hitting the road.

Traveling without their swimming companions, the divers are going to the Minneapolis to compete in the Minnesota Diving Invitational. The Cougars have yet to be beaten in a diving event or meet this season.

The squad will consist of redshirt senior Micaela Bouter, sophomores Lauren Burrell, Katelyn Abernathy and Claire Liptak and freshman Alexandra Gutierrez. The divers will compete in the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions on Thursday and Friday.

Bouter and Burrell have been two of the most consistent performers for the team this season. In all but one meet, one or the other has won every diving event. The one defeat came against the University of Incarnate Word, where Bouter and Burrell placed second and third in the 1-meter dive.

Regardless, a Cougar has been victorious in every diving event. The team is 6-0 because the divers have been there to score valuable points every time they compete.

Bouter’s performances have been expected after she competed at the World Championships last summer, representing South Africa. Against Colorado State, North Texas and SMU, Bouter swept both diving events each time.

But Burrell has been a surprise.

After failing to make the all-conference team as a freshman, Burrell has solidified her spot as the No. 2 diver on the squad. After winning only one event last year, Burrell already has three wins this season.

Abernathy, herself an all-conference performer, has only placed as high as third so far this season. But five times it has been an all-Cougar podium thanks to her efforts.

If divers like Abernathy can step up their level of play, then the Cougars should have a shot at winning every diving event they compete in this season.

The Minnesota Diving Invitational will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

[email protected]