Cougars break in $20 million practice facility

The Cougars no longer have to worry about bad weather and the blazing Texas sun bearing down on them during long practices.

The Houston football team practiced in its brand new $20 million indoor practice facility for the first time this week, team spokesman David Bassity said in an email.

The practice facility took a little under a year to complete due to weather delays after construction started last December. It will provide protection from lightning as well as a full-size synthetic field along with workout space for student-athletes, Bassity said. Despite the large price tag, Vice President of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has advocated for the facility since it was approved by the Board of Regents last year.

“An indoor practice facility will continue to provide the best possible tools for our program to recruit and compete at a national level,” Yurachek said in a news release. “We are thankful that (UH President and System Chancellor) Dr. (Renu) Khator and our Board of Regents value this facility’s importance for our program, and more importantly, for our student-athlete experience.”

The football team has had to travel to the Texans practice bubble a few miles away from campus any time the weather turned bad, costing the team time and money. Now, they wont have to worry about that anymore with the protection of the new UH facility, Bassity said.

The new practice facility is just the latest completed project by the athletics department. They are also working on the Fertitta Center, a baseball facility and a softball facility among many other projects.

