Cougars’ season finale time, network announced

The Cougars’ season will draw to a close Nov. 24 against Navy in a game to be televised on ESPN, said team spokesman David Bassity in a news release.

The Cougars are set to face Tulane in New Orleans on Saturday before they head back home for their season finale. With eyes on a bowl game, head coach Major Applewhite will have to go through Tulane, who is 4-6 on the season and coming off of a win against East Carolina.

The Green Wave may not jump out on paper with only 125.5 passing yards per game, but they will be a formidable opponent for the Cougars, who lost to 1-5 Tulsa.

The season finale may not have conference championship implications on the line, but both teams need to win out if they want to be in the best bowl game possible this year.

Navy has lost three of its last four games and has to play the No. 3 team in the country before coming to Houston.

Despite their issues, the Midshipmen are still bringing the best rushing offense in the nation to Houston with an average 369.8 yards per game this season. They have also shown they can win by going undefeated in their first five games of the season.

Although the Cougars have three losses this season, they are still bowl eligible and have found new life with sophomore quarterback D’Eriq King under center. Since coming in for the Cougars against South Florida, King has shown he is more than capable of leading the team under pressure with a victory over a ranked team and a dominant display over East Carolina.

The Cougars’ game against Tulane is set to kick off Saturday at 3 p.m. and air on ESPNews and KPRC 950 AM.

