Mental health awareness, theater openings highlight week’s events

Chances to learn useful skills, watch thrilling plays and have a spot of tea are some of the events University of Houston students can attend this week.

Tuesday

QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Student Services Center 1, Room 302G

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Get educated on how to recognize and respond to the signs of suicidal thoughts. Learn how to ask the right questions, how to convince a person with suicidal thoughts to get treatment and where you can get help. The event is free to attend, but you must register for one of the spots by emailing Tina Liu-Tom, assistant director of Counseling and Psychological Services.

International Tea Hour

Moody Towers, Cougar Village I, Cougar Village II and Cougar Place

4 to 5 p.m.

Try a variety of teas while mingling with UH staff from around the world. The events are free to attend at any of the listed locations.

Friday

Theatre: “Luchadora!”

UH Wortham Theatre

Friday at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Growing up isn’t easy, but it’s even harder when you are Luchadora. Watch Lupita recount her life of balancing school, family and her secret life as a luchadora. Tickets cost $10 for students, $15 for staff and $20 for general entry.

Theatre: “Winners”

School of Theatre and Dance, Room 208

7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Written by UH student Will Inman, “Winners” is a dark comedy about the success and failure of Joseph, a gambler who wins the lottery and doesn’t know what to do with the earnings. Tickets costs $10 for students, $15 for staff and $20 for general entry.

Shows on Friday and Saturday are sold out, but tickets for the final performance on Sunday are available here.

Saturday

A Mental Health Symposium

Athletic & Alumni Center

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn how mental health issues are treated in minority communities and learn how to deal with mental health issues. Seven guest speakers will talk about their experiences and ways to deal with problems. The event is free to attend, but attendees must reserve their spaces ahead of time at the event’s Eventbrite site.

