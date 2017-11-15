Veteran profile: Air Force veteran’s military roots spurred him to enlist

Before his deployment to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Air Force veteran Josh Stone was stationed at Holloman Air Base in Otero County, New Mexico. He ended his tenure with the rank of senior airman, the highest rank an enlisted airman can receive.

Stone, a supply chain and logistics junior, decided he would join the military after he was unable to pursue a firefighting career due to an employment shortage in 2009.

He was driven to join the Air Force specifically because his father served in the branch for 20 years.

“I just grew up around it,” Stone said.

Stone learned many skills including teamwork, logistics, which is now his major, and the importance of education during his time serving.

People often ask Stone if the military is something they should consider.

“It’s a good option to learn some skills,” Stone said. “Also, if you don’t know what you want to major in college, it’s a good choice.”

Stone said that joining the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or ROTC, is a better option for people who are more interested in making a career out of the military and have good academic standing. People in ROTC can receive an officer rank and get their education by the time they enter the military.

The military helped Stone get through college and helped him grow as a person, but it came with sacrifices, he said.

“After being away for so long, it can feel lonely,” Stone said.

He learned the importance of family and appreciates the time he served in the military.

“When I wear the uniform, I feel a sense of pride,” Stone said. “People look at you differently; people respect you. They know you helped fight for them to live their life the way they want.”

[email protected]