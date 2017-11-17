Parking, traffic to be affected by Alzheimer’s Walk

There will be limited availability in parking lots 20C, 20A and the Welcome Center Garage, and the northbound lanes on Cullen Boulevard will be closed due to UH hosting Houston’s 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon.

According to an email sent to students, traffic will be impacted at University Drive and Calhoun Road. The northbound lanes of Cullen Boulevard will be closed between Wheeler and Elgin Streets. The areas impacted by the event will have a high volume of pedestrian traffic.

Attendees to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can park for free in lots 20C and 20A for the event. There will be a $5 flat rate to park in the Welcome Center Garage for attendees, according to the event website.

The walk will begin and end in Lynn Eusan Park. Attendees will walk to Elgin Street and back, totaling a distance of 3.1 miles. Money raised during the walk will go to help fund “support and research efforts” of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Amanda Walmer, who is the coordinating director for walks in Houston, said this is the largest fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association in Houston, and they expect more than 5,000 people in attendance.

“We do a walk, over say a run or jog, because it is a very inclusive event,” Walmer said. “The event is stroller-friendly, pet-friendly, wheelchair-friendly, and we do have a lot of elderly that come out to the event.”

Walmer said that they do a walk because it is an activity that helps Alzheimer’s patients. She said this is the second year in a row the Houston Walk to End Alzheimer’s has happened at UH, and the event has been going on for more than a decade in Houston.

The event is free to attend and no preregistration is required. The Alzheimer’s Association asks for you to make a donation when registering at the event.

