Dining options limited throughout the week

Dining services on campus will have limited operation hours or will be completely closed starting Tuesday for the Thanksgiving break.

All dining locations will be open during their normal hours on Monday, but many will close early on Tuesday, according to the schedule posted by Dining Services.

The Moody Towers and Cougar Woods Dining Commons will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 26.

At the Student Center South, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, the Market and Freshii will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but McDonalds will remain open until 10 p.m.

Tandoori Nite and the Market at the Student Center Satellite will close early at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Taco Bell will close at 5 p.m. Every store at the satellite is closed from then until Monday, Nov. 27.

Food trucks will be on campus from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, but they will not be on campus for the rest of the week.

Starbucks, McDonald’s and Freshii will be open for limited hours at the Student Center South on Wednesday.

Subway at the University Lofts, Smoothie King at the Recreation and Wellness Center and Tealicious near the Welcome Center will also be open for limited hours on Wednesday.

The Markets at Cougar Village and University Lofts will be open all week and are the only option on campus for Thursday and Saturday.

Taco Cabana will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Friday for those on campus to watch the Cougars football team play Navy at TDECU Stadium.

Exact hours of operation for all campus locations can be found on the calendar posted by the University of Houston Dining Services.

All regular dining hours will return when classes resume on Monday, Nov. 27.

