Week filled with pre-finals events

Final exams are approaching fast, and while studying may be your top priority, it is important to burn stress and keep calm. Here are five ways you can relax on campus this week.

Monday

Houston Texans Watch Party and Madden Tournament

7:30 p.m. at the Student Center Theater

Compete on the digital gridiron while enjoying the Houston Texans’ Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tuesday

Stress Free Finals Kickoff

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Student Center Plaza

Enjoy free food, massages and other activities before the stress of finals drives you mad.

Wednesday

Holiday Farmers Market

Noon to 4 p.m. at the Wilhelmina Grove

The Farmers Market will be on campus for the last time this semester with new food and jewelry vendors.

Thursday

Wellness for the Health of It

4 to 6 p.m. at the Student Center South, Astrodome Room

Dr. Jerry Evans will teach students about managing stress and how personal wellness can reduce the risk of stress-related health problems. There will be free, healthy snacks available, and you can RSVP here.

Friday

Eat Healthy and Scantron On

LGBTQ / WGRC Student Center North, Room 201

Enjoy free food and tea before picking up free school supplies like Scantrons and pencils before finals week.

[email protected]