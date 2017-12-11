Alumnus Pezman announced as new athletic director

The University of Houston hired alumnus Chris Pezman of University of California, Berkeley on Monday as Athletic Director and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletic after former director Hunter Yurechek left for Arkansas.

“We are thrilled to be returning home,” Pezman said in a news release. “Houston has always been home, and will always be home. We had always hoped to return to Houston, and when the opportunity presented itself, we couldn’t be more excited.”

Pezman has spent the last four years as Senior Associate Athletics Director at the University of California, Berkeley. Previously, he spent the two years as an Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations at UH in 2012 and 2013.

During his time at Cal, Pezman oversaw and maintained more than $15 million in projects and $1 billion in assets for the university, according to the UH news release.

“Chris has achieved success operationally. He understands the student athlete experience, and he is a familiar name and face to our supporters,” said Chancellor and President Renu Khator. “His enthusiasm to lead our Athletics program is unmatched, and I am confident that he will lead UH Athletics to its rightful place.”

His formal introduction by Khator and Board of Regents chairman and athletics donor Tilman Fertitta will occur at a news conference on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the TDECU Stadium Club and will be open to the public.

The Laguna Beach, California native graduated from Stratford High School in west Houston in 1988. Pezman played college football for UH from 1990-92 and captained the team in 1992.

“The University of Houston has continued its resurgence on a national level, and I am delighted to help continue our upward mobility in the future,” Pezman said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of Hunter Yurachek. We regret the error.

