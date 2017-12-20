A Brawl in the Palms: the Cougars in the Hawai’i Bowl

Sunday’s game in Honolulu might be the first meeting between the Cougars and the Fresno State Bulldogs, but this marks the programs third bowl game in the state of Hawaii.

The Cougars first played in the Aloha Bowl in 1988 against the Washington State Cougars and then in the Hawaii Bowl in 2003 against the Hawaii Warriors. Both games resulted in a loss for the Cougars, something superstitious fans should take note of. The latter ended in punches between the two football teams.

The Aloha Bowl was the third bowl game to be created in Hawaii, after the Poi and Pineapple Bowls respectively. The game was played from 1982 to 2000, only closing once the bowl committee lost its sponsorship with the Jeep Corporation.

The 1988 matchup saw the Jack Pardee coached Cougars arrive in Honolulu with a 9-2 record and ranked No. 14 in the country. Washington State was ranked No. 18 at the time and had won four straight games.

Washington State put the Cougars in a hole early, scoring 24 points in the second quarter, owning a 24-9 lead at halftime. The Cougars scored thirteen straight points in the second half and were only down two points with 13 minutes left in the game.

Washington State, however, forced a turnover on the last play to secure their first bowl victory since 1916.

The Hawaii Bowl was founded 14 years later to replace the Aloha Bowl. The 2003 game, only the second in the bowls short history, featured the Cougars under Art Briles against the Hawaii Warriors.

The Hawaii Bowl was created with rule called the Hawaii Guarantee. This meant that if the Hawaii Warriors football team was bowl eligible, six or more wins, and had not been invited to one of the New Year’s Six bowl games, the top tier bowl games, then they would earn an automatic bit to the Hawaii Bowl.

This was the case in 2003 as the 7-5 Cougars faced the 8-5 Warriors. With Kevin Kolb at quarterback the Cougars had a 20-10 lead two minutes before halftime. But the Warriors scored 17 unanswered points to take a 27-20 lead in the third quarter.

But after trading scores, the Cougars came back in the fourth, tying the game at 34 points a piece with only 33 seconds left in the game.

Three successive overtimes followed and in the third time the Cougars were unable to convert on fourth down, ending the game 54-48 in favor of the Warriors. A violent fight where punches and helmets were thrown, but at the end of the day the Cougars left Hawaii with an 0-2 all-time record in bowl games.

Now almost 14 years ago to the day the Cougars will once again travel west to the pacific. They will again face a team with a superior record and again face a team from the west coast.

Still, the 2017 football class has a chance to be a part of another piece of Cougar football history: the program’s first win in the Hawaiian Islands.

