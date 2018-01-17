Health Edition: Find your peaceful place on campus

Sharing a campus with almost 44,000 other students can make it difficult to find a place to call your own to pass the brief period of time you might have between classes — especially if you’re new to UH or a commuter.

Everyone’s days are chaotic at some point, and it’s nice to get away from everything for a little bit and sit to collect your thoughts. But trying to find that space in noisy and crowded hotspots like the Student Centers and the first three floors of the MD Anderson Library gets old.

Here are a few places to check out next time you need somewhere to meditate. All it takes is a little curiosity about buildings that you’ve never been inside of to find that next potential place for peace and quiet.

Inside the Health 1 Building on Calhoun Road, there are plenty of nooks and alcoves to sit down and get work done or relax and collect your thoughts. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The Valenti School of Communication has an atrium with plenty of benches to sit at and relax. A small fountain also provides ambient noise to drown out distractions. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The courtyard at University Lofts is home to several picnic tables and a fully-stocked convenience store for quick study refreshments. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The Fine Arts Building is built around a large, open atrium with benches to sit and read your favorite book or soak up the sun. Art students’ constantly rotating public projects add some visual interest, too. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

