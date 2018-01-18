Stress-relief options abound on campus

Winter break is over and the spring semester has begun. Lectures instead of Christmas carols are filling students’ ears, and the information overload can be stressful.

Here are some healthy ways to deal with the grind of the semester.

Group classes at the Campus Rec

Burn off stress and calories at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. In addition to personal training and standard workout equipment, the Campus Rec offers group classes on yoga, Pilates, meditation, and more. All UH students and staff are already paying for them through the mandatory $101 fee, so you might as well go.

To sign up for group classes, you must have a Cougar Card. Head to the Fitness Zone Help Desk on the second floor of the Rec to sign a waiver. Once that is complete, you will receive a pass to attend all group classes for the semester.

To attend, just bring the pass and show the instructor. The spring schedule can be found on the Campus Rec website or the UH Fitness Programs Facebook page.

Intramural sports

Compete seriously or just for fun in one of the sports tournaments held every semester through IMLeagues’ website.

It is free to play. All students need to do is create an account, join a team for the sport of their choosing and, once a full team is assembled, pick a night to play.

You can sign up with friends or team up with strangers in men’s, women’s and co-ed leagues.

Student Center Games Room

Another place to get active is the Student Center South Games Room, which has bowling, pool and table tennis.

To play you need to make a reservation in advance by calling 832-842-6201, emailing [email protected] or speaking to an employee at their help desk in the Student Center South.

The fees range from $2.50 to $20 per hour depending on the game and whether you are part of a Registered Student Organization.

Coffee and Tea

There are multiple places on campus to grab some coffee, tea, juice or other pick-me-ups in a quiet, relaxed environment.

The Nook by the University Lofts, Cougar Grounds — a student run coffee house — at the Hilton College, and Tealicious at the Welcome Center Parking Garage all have a variety of coffees, teas and pastries.

[email protected]