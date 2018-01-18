Campus Rec offers lacrosse, ultimate frisbee and more in spring

Intramural sports leagues and club sports are great ways for students to participate in campus activities and meet friends in a fun, competitive environment. The Campus Recreation & Wellness Center offers more than 10 intramural sports leagues this spring and has more than 20 sports clubs this school year.

Spring 2018 Intramural Sports

5v5 Basketball

The 5v5 basketball league is fun for all skill levels. A maximum of 10 players can form a team in numerous leagues including Greek Men’s, Men’s Competitive, Men’s Recreational and Women’s Open League. If students love playing basketball or are interested in giving it a try, then they should check out the 5v5 league at the Rec to form a team with friend.

5v5 Floor Hockey

Floor Hockey is a fun way to explore a sport not typically played in the South. Teams can be a maximum of 10 players and a minimum of five. Leagues include Men’s, Women’s and Co-Ed Rec.

Club Sports

Men’s & Women’s Lacrosse

UH lacrosse is an exciting organization for all experience levels. The team can provide equipment and coaching to anyone interested in the sport. Just bring your cleats! The men’s team can be contacted at [email protected] or online at uhlacrosse.com. Women’s lacrosse can be contacted at the same website. Students can also check out the teams’ Instagram accounts @uhcougarlax and @uhwlacrosse.

Men’s & Women’s Rugby

Joining a UH rugby team is an awesome way to get involved with the sport of rugby, make friends and stay in shape. Both the men’s and women’s rugby teams welcome students of all experience levels. They offer training from coaches and peers and an environment to exercise your competitive Cougar spirit.

The men’s UH Rugby FC can be contacted at [email protected] The Lady Cougar rugby team can be contacted at [email protected] Both teams can also be found on Instagram @uhrugby and @ladycougarrugbyuh.

Ultimate Frisbee

Ultimate Frisebee is a fun sport that relies on teamwork and skill. The UH Ultimate team strives to stay competitive at the collegiate level. If you love the sport of ultimate frisbee and want to compete, then this club is for you.

Contact Chelsea Watson, the RecSports and Family Program Coordinator, at [email protected] for more information on how to join.

Students can access the full list of intramural leagues and club teams on IMLeagues.com under the University of Houston page. Students can also contact the Rec Sports and Family Programs Office in room 1007 at the Campus Rec. Students can reach the office by phone at 713-743-8041 or by email at [email protected] for more information.

