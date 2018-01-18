Record number three’s launch women into motion against Temple

Three days after putting up their worst offensive effort of the season, the women’s basketball team had their highest point total of the year in a 99-75 blowout win Tuesday night over the Temple Owls.

Four players scored in double digits and sophomore guard Jasmyne Harris kept her recent hot streak going with an efficient 29-point performance. Sophomore guard Angela Harris also had a strong scoring night. She made five of seven three-pointers on her way to 24 points. During the game, she became one of nine players in program history to make at least 100 three-pointers in their careers.

The Cougars shot nearly 58 percent from distance and set a program record with 15 made threes.

The Cougars defense was not the main attraction during this game, but they still made their mark on that side of the floor. The defense prides itself on aggressive ball hawking and the Cougars came into the game leading the American Conference with 12 steals per game.

The defense was able to match that total by taking the ball away 12 times. The Temple Owls coughed up the ball five more times on their way to a 17 turnover performance. Despite the lopsided loss, the Owls were still able to score their highest point total in seven games.

In-conference play is still in its early stages, but even after two disappointing losses to the Cincinnati Bearcats and the UConn Huskies, the Cougars still find themselves only 1.5 games out of the top spot in the American Conference.

So far the conference is very close. There is only one game separating the third place Cougars and the seventh place Memphis Tigers. The Cougars have a chance to bolster their conference record as they play the three worst ranked teams in the American in consecutive games: ECU, SMU and Tulane. All three teams are 1-4 in conference play.

At this point in the season, Harris has established herself as the team’s MVP. She leads the team in scoring and has been nationally recognized in recent weeks. In a thrashing delivered by the hands of the UConn Huskies, Harris scored 15 out of 35 total points for the Cougars. The Cougars will likely lean on her production as they play through the main parts of the conference schedule.

So far, the Cougars look like a team that could build a good enough resume to partake in the NCAA Tournament. In order to do so, they’ll need to continue their performance on both sides of the ball.

Their next game is on Saturday as they travel to play the East Carolina Pirates. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. central time.

