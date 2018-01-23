Man on the Street: Students react to Kendal Briles hiring

“If he ends up being tied to one of the sexual assault cover-ups, then he should be fired because it calls his integrity into question. What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong,” said pre-law student Trey Varner. | Christopher McGehee/ The Cougar “I would wait until the matter is legally resolved before proceeding because morality is more important than winning football games,” said political science student Anthony Mowrad. | Christopher McGehee/The Cougar “If the guy is ready to turn a new leaf, and he does what he’s supposed to do and knows his football, I’m okay with it. I’m not about holding grudges,” said communications senior Bryce Wyatt. “I’m kind of an ‘innocent until proven guilty’ person, but if they prove he knew and didn’t do anything about it, then I’m torn. Do we fire him and lose? Or do we win and face backlash?” | Courtesy of Bryce Wyatt

Former Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles accepted an offer to join UH’s staff in the same position in early January, and the announcement sparked contention among UH fans and columnists.

Controversy surrounding Briles began in March 2016, when Baylor student Jasmin Hernandez sued her university, alleging that school officials failed to investigate her claims that she was raped by a Baylor football player. While the rapist, Tevin Elliot, was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison, Hernandez’s lawsuit increased the scrutiny aimed at Baylor.

Several prominent figures were named in the lawsuit, including but not limited to Ken Starr, then-Chancellor and President of Baylor, and Art Briles, the head football coach at the time.

In a later lawsuit, Kendal Briles, Art’s son and the team’s offensive coordinator, was alleged to have told football recruits that white women on campus love football players and was complicit in the misogynistic environment that was fostered on campus.

Art Briles was fired and Starr resigned as a result of the actions that took place under their watch. Kendal Briles remained as the Baylor offensive coordinator for the 2016 season but left at its conclusion.

In 2017, Kendal Briles accepted a job as offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic University under new head coach Lane Kiffin in a move that itself received mixed reactions.

After a successful year at FAU, in which the Owls finished ninth in total offense and sixth in points-per-game, Briles left to take the same position at his alma mater, the University of Houston, under coach Major Applewhite.

