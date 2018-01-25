Parking guidance systems to be added to garages

A system designed to help commuters find empty parking spots faster will begin installation in the East Garage this month, according to a blog post from Parking and Transportation Services. Other garages will receive the so-called parking guidance systems later in the semester.

According to the blog post, a green and red light system will be used to indicate available or unavailable spaces in the garage to drivers. Signs throughout the garages will indicate how many remain in areas throughout the garage.

“This tool will save parkers time and hassle in finding a spot within the garage and improve the overall parking experience,” the blog post read.

Pre-business junior Katlyn Gupton has a garage parking pass and said the Parking Guidance System would be helpful for her.

“If I come after 9 o’clock they are pretty full, but anytime before that I can usually find a spot at least on the third row,” Gupton said.

Psychology sophomore Tori Hart said the new parking guidance would help her “a lot” but she doesn’t have trouble finding a spot in the garage because she comes early.

Construction is set to begin in late January for the East Garage, and “after several months” construction will begin in the Welcome Center Garage to add a Parking Guidance System, according to the blog post. The Parking Guidance System will be added to the Stadium Garage and Student Welcome Center Garage in the 2018-2019 academic year.

“As we implement the Parking Guidance System in these garages we will be assessing plans for future Parking Guidance Systems on campus, including the new parking garages that are expected to be constructed in the next several years,” the blog post read.

The new Parking Guidance System will help Parking and Transportation Services improve the efficiency of oversell rates with more data on cars entering the garage and peak hours of usage, according to the blog post.

