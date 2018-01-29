Fertitta Center naming competition open to students

While the men’s basketball team is undefeated at H&PE Arena, news broke last week about their new home: the Fertitta Center.

On Friday, UH Athletics announced a competition to name the student section at the Fertitta Center. The purpose is to mimic other notable basketball schools like Duke University, who’s students are called the Cameron Crazies.

The news release on Friday stated two University donors have already paid for the naming rights, but they want students to help with the naming process. A form is currently open on the UH Athletics website for students to submit their suggestion.

The form is open to all students. There is even an incentive, as the student with the winning suggestion will be awarded UH and Nike apparel and $500.

The news release stated the form must be completely filled out before submission. The form closes at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.

The name of the student section will be announced on March 4, the men’s basketball team’s senior day game against the University of Connecticut Huskies.

At this moment, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have 16 wins and a chance at earning at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. Men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson jokingly said he does not want to move to the Fertitta Center, given his team’s undefeated status at Texas Southern, but regardless both teams will play the 2018-19 season at their new $60 million arena.

Both teams resume competition this Wednesday. The women will host the Tulane Green Wave while the men travel to play the No. 9 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. Tipoff times are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. CT respectively.

