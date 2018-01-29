Five events that are a must go this week

Monday: Jhumpa Lahiri

Cullen Performance Hall

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pulitzer Prize winner and contributor to The New Yorker, Bengali-British author Jhumpa Lahiri will be doing a reading of one of her books. After, there will be a interview from the director of the creative writing program, Alexander Parsons.

Wednesday: “Genderrations” Film and Panel

Student Center South, Heights Room, Room 224

11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The LGBTQ Resource Center is screening “Genderations” for Gender Pride Week, a documentary about gender and society. It will followed by a panel of gender nonconforming, non-binary and/or gender fluid people.

Wednesday: Etiquette Dinner

University of Houston, Hilton Hotel, Shamrock Room

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by Career Services, the University is hosting a fine dining experience to all students to learn about the rules of proper dining. The event is $20 and registration is currently closed but to get on the waiting you can contact Lauren Hermann at [email protected].

Thursday: 35 International Piano Festival

Moores School of Music

2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Moores School of Music is hosting its annual Piano Festival starting Thursday and ending on Sunday. It will feature performers from around the world doing recitals and masterclasses.

Friday: InfraRED: Jammin’ in Your Jammies

Student Center South, Houston Room

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wind down after the week in your most comfortable clothing. Help yourselves to breakfast tacos and a donut bar while dancing to a DJ. Also, there will be a onesie competition.

