Scholarship workshop highlights events this week.

Tuesday: University of Houston System Public Art Tour

Wilhelmina’s Grove

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The University of Houston System Public Art Collection is hosting its monthly tour. Public Art Curator Mike Guidry will host the tour along with former UH regent Beth Robertson. The tour will focus on Euphonia by Frank Stella, with stories from behind the scences. RSVP here in advance.

Tuesday: ‘The House on Coco Road’

Dudley Recital Hall, First Floor of the Fine Arts Building

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Director of “The House on Coco Road” Damani Baker will be taking questions following the films screening. The film is based on Baker’s life and tells the story of his family moving to Grenda before the 1983 U.S. invasion of Grenada. The event is sponsored by the UH English Department and African American Studies Program and Martha Gano Houstoun Endowment.

Wednesday: Teaching Kitchen: Steamed Dumplings

Cougar Woods Dining Commons

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

UH Dining services is hosting a Teaching Kitcehns session to show students or guests how to make steamed pork or vegetarian dumplings. You must use a meal swipe or pay to enter the session. RSVP online here.

Thursday: UH Energy Symposium Series – Renewable Energy: Should Government Subsidies Continue?

Student Center South, Houston Room

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A panel of four energy experts will discuss issues that will arise with continued government subsidies for renewable resources as they continue to grow in use. Register for the event here. The event is part three of four of the University’s Energy Symposium Series.

Friday: Scholarship Workshop

Student Service Center 1 – Room 302

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Urban Experience Program will help you write scholarship essays or give you resume critique. UEP staff will proofread scholarship materials and share scholarship opportunities. Students are asked to bring their laptops and any materials they want help with.

All event times and locations are pulled from the UH calendar.

