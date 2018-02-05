Tennis sweeps Jaguars in preparation for road trip

The women’s tennis team kept up their great start to the spring season against Southern on Friday after inclement weather cancellations for Saturday against Southern and Prairie View A&M caused the matched to be moved up.

The schedule change did not affect the team’s performance, as the Cougars cruised to a sweep of the helpless Jaguars team 7-0. Only one set was dropped as the exceptional level of play continued.

Sophomore Lauren Alter and senior Alison Mills got things started with their 6-1 doubles win over Nicki Neal and Rufaro Chirewa. This win improved the duo’s season record at 3-1.

The 6-1 scoreline was repeated as sophomore Tsveta Dimitrova and senior Sveva Mazzari easily won their doubles match as well. Their record for the season stands at 4-0, and their victory sealed the doubles point for Houston.

It was more of the same in the singles matches as the team proved too strong for Southern. Mills won her match 6-0, 6-1, followed by Dimitrova’s 6-0, 6-1 over Stephanie Mbaya.

The straight sets wins continued as Alter and Mazzari won their matches 6-3, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-1 respectively. Sophomore Constandena Nicolaou’s match was a bit more contested but still a straight sets win as she won 6-3, 6-3.

The match of the day was Laura Bernado’s. The freshman had a tough matchup but ultimately came through with the win in a 4-6, 6-1, 10-2 thriller.

With a dominant showing, the team will be confident as they travel to Tucson, Arizona, to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Arizona Wildcats in a pair of matches on Saturday and Sunday. The matches are set to start at 1 p.m. CT and 12 p.m. CT. respectively.

[email protected]