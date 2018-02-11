Tennis undefeated in early season

From adding two new players to the team to success in the opening matches, there is plenty to look forward to this spring season for UH tennis, which recently began its season.

The team was looking forward to the spring season as an opportunity to continue its great performances, as sophomore Tsveta Dimitrova and company have been playing at a high level consistently this year.

Prior to the start of the spring season, head coach Courtney Steinbock and the tennis program welcomed senior Alison Mills and freshman Elena Tairyan to the roster. Mills comes as a graduate transfer form the University of South Carolina, while Tairyan joins from Moscow.

The Cougars rolled to a 5-1 win over the Lamar Cardinals in the season opener. There was a change in venue due to weather conditions, but that did not stop the team from performing at a high level. Dimitrova and senior Sveva Mazzari both had great matches, with Mazzari winning in straight sets and Dimitrova completing a come-from-behind effort after losing the first set.

The team hosted the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in the next competition. The team lost the doubles portion of the match but came storming back, winning every singles match to get the 6-1 victory.

Maybe the most impressive day of the season so far was the doubleheader sweep of the Sam Houston State Bearkats and the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Sunday.

The day began with doubles against the Bearkats. The teams of Mills and sophomore Lauren Alter and Dimitrova with Mazzari both won their doubles matches easily. Senior Ana Glumac and sophomore Constandena Nicolaou’s match was ended midway to move on to singles.

The team was just as dominant in singles, with only one loss against the Bearkats.

The same exact outcome followed later in the day against Incarnate Word, which offered little to no resistance.

This season seems to be one full of promise. Dimitrova has kept her exceptional level, and Mazzari is yet to lose a set in singles matches.

The team faces the Southern University Lady Jaguars on campus Friday. With another double header coming up against Southern University and Prairie View A&M, the team will need support at home. Matches are set to start at 1 p.m.

