Spanish architecture exhibit spotlights events this week

Monday to Friday: “Export: Spanish Architecture Abroad”

The Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design, Mashburn Gallery

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week

The Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design will host the exhibit “Export: Spanish Architecture Abroad” starting Monday until April 12. The free exhibit seeks to show what it means to be an architect in globalized society.

Tuesday: Religion and Sex Discussion

Student Center South, Heights Room, 224

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As part of Sexual Health Week, the LGBTQ Resource Center will have large and small group discussions around the intersection of faith and sexuality. The event is not entirely faith based, but will have conversations about how religious attitudes shape the way people feel toward sexuality.

Wednesday: Asaf Zohar Masterclass

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Israeli pianist Asaf Zohar will host a masterclass sponsored by the Moores School of Music. The event is free to the public. Zohar is a professor at the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music at Tel Aviv University.

Thursday: Nikki Giovanni

Cullen Performance Hall

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Poet Nikki Giovanni is promoting her new book A Good Cry with a presentation followed by a Q&A. The free event is sponsored by the Houston Public Library. You can register here. Seating for the event is on a first-come first-serve basis.

Friday: The Last Night of Ballyhoo

Quintero Theatre

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Opening night of the play “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” begins. The show will run through Feb. 25 and is directed by Carolyn Boone. The play follows a German-Jewish Atlanta family in 1939 as they must confront their own prejudices and identities before the biggest social event of the year — the Ballyhoo.

The play is $10 for students and $20 for all others. Get tickets here.

All event times and locations are pulled from the UH calendar.

[email protected]