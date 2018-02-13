UPDATE: Security alert canceled for armed suspect

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m. UH has canceled the alert for the armed suspect near the athletics district. UH facilities were searched and cleared, according to a UH Security Alert. The suspect is no longer in the vicinity of the campus, the alert said.

UPDATE: 4:07 p.m. Armed robbery suspects were fleeing police and abandoned their cars, University Spokesperson Mike Rosen said. One fled toward main campus.

UPDATE: 3:46 p.m. Pasadena Police Department said a man was spotted by Spur 5 and Elgin street with a weapon. UHPD and Houston Police Department are locating the suspect at this time.

3:35 p.m.: An armed suspect has been reported on campus and is considered dangerous, according to UH Security Alerts texted to students late Tuesday afternoon.

Avoid the west side of the campus, specifically the athletic fields, TDECU Stadium and the Athletics/Alumni Center, the alert states. The suspect is a black male wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves and black pants.

The alerts said a description of the weapon was unavailable, and all information was received from Pasadena Police Department.

Students are advised not to come to campus until further notice.

The Cougar is verifying the alerts with Pasadena PD and the University of Houston Police Department and will update this story as needed.

[email protected]